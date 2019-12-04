Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View Map
Sally Kay Cole Gensberg


1945 - 2019
Sally Kay Cole Gensberg Obituary
Sally Kay Cole Gensberg
September 5, 1945 ~ November 30, 2019
Monterey
Sally was born in Berwick, Pennsylvania, and called St. Louis, Washington DC, and Los Angeles home before settling on the Monterey Peninsula in 1972. She and her husband John were married at Church of the Wayfarer in Carmel that same year.
Sally worked for just under 25 years at CTB/McGraw-Hill in Monterey before starting Professional Management and Evaluation Services, Inc., a local business that supported the licensing and certification of countless architects, engineers, and other professionals. Many of her colleagues became lifelong friends. An ardent learner, her interest in science, art, and cultures around the world knew no bounds.
Sally took great pride and pleasure in being involved in local community organizations, including the Native Plant Society, Chamber Music Monterey Bay, volunteering at election polls, Girl Scouts, local public schools and the First Presbyterian Church of Monterey. She received a letter of commendation in 1993 from President Clinton to recognize her community leadership in creating a Career Day at Monterey High School. Sally also spent countless hours helping others in big ways and small – lending an ear, providing advice, giving a ride, making a home-cooked meal. "I can help" was a lifelong motto.
Sally is survived by her husband, John Gensberg; by her daughters, Elisabeth Pollard-Gensberg and Alexis Gensberg Robert; by her sons-in-law, Anthony Pollard-Gensberg and Nicolas Robert; by her grandsons, Eli, Ian, and Leo Robert; and by Isadora the grand-dog.
While Sally's abrupt departure shocked her loved ones, we take comfort in the certainty that she lives on in the memories of everyone who knew her. She thrived on the many relationships she made throughout the Monterey Peninsula and throughout the world. If you are one of the people she knew for five minutes, for five years, or for decades, we welcome you to join us at Sally's funeral service, 12:30pm Friday, December 6th, at Paul Mortuary, 390 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Viewing begins at 11am. Following the funeral service, the burial will take place at the City of Monterey Cemetery, 798 Fremont St., Monterey. To sign Sally's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
