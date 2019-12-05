|
Salvatore Peter Cardinale
December 8, 1932 - November 28, 2019
Pebble Beach
Salvatore Peter Cardinale passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 86.
Sal was born on December 8, 1932 in Monterey, California to Vincent and Rose Cardinale. He graduated from Monterey High in 1950 and was part of the 1948 MHS "Team of the Century" Football squad. He went on to play college football at the University of Redlands. While on his Christmas break he came back to Monterey to marry his sweetheart, Angelina Marie Incaviglia, on December 26, 1953. (Their children would later lament "Who gets married the day after Christmas?") After graduating college in 1954, Sal began his career in the moving business working for Dean Van Lines in Monterey. In 1962, he became the manager of Pierce-Rodolph Moving & Storage in Seaside. Sal bought the company in 1972 and renamed it Cardinal Moving & Storage. It has been family owned and operated ever since. In 1998, the company moved to Castroville and changed the name to Cardinale Moving & Storage. From an early age, Sal set about teaching his children the moving business and his three children now run the family business.
Sal was an accomplished businessman and a stalwart in the local business community. He was a generous and kind individual who truly cared about his employees, treating them more like family. Under his strong leadership and guidance Cardinale Moving was named the Monterey Chamber Business of the year in 2011; as well as the North Monterey County Chamber Business of the Year in 2008. Sal also received personal recognition with the prestigious honor of being an Italian Heritage Society Person of the Year in 2011.
He was a dedicated member of the Pacheco Club, Compari Club, Paisano Club, Monterey Peninsula Property Owners Association, Italian Catholic Federation – Santa Rosalia Branch 36 Monterey, the California Moving & Storage Association (CMSA), and the Catholic Church. He was also past President of the Monterey Kiwanis Club.
Sal loved sports and took great joy in the watching the 49ers, Giants and Warriors win their titles. In the 70's, he was a beloved girls softball coach and helped bring softball to Monterey. He was instrumental in securing softball's place on the peninsula by not only sponsoring a team, but coaching a team, then convincing Angie to be the manager, Vince the assistant coach, Roseann the scorekeeper; while both Annamarie and Sally played on the team. Cardinale Moving & Storage continues to sponsor a local softball team to this day.
Sal is survived by his wife of 66 years Angelina; children, Vince (Dorey) Cardinale, Roseann (Bruce) Orlebeck and Sally (Holly) Cardinale; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and his siblings, Sam (Cindy) Cardinale and Vita Fata. He was preceded in death by daughter, Annamarie Sheriff in 2014; his brother, Anthony Cardinale and his sister, Grace Bradley.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Katherine Healthcare in Salinas for their kind and compassionate care.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:00am Saturday, Dec. 14th at San Carlos Church, 500 Church St., Monterey with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CMSA Scholarship fund in Sal's name. Mail to: CMSA 10900 E. 183rd St., Suite 300 Cerritos, CA 90703-5370.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019