Samuel Joel Gales, I

June 14, 1930 - April 17, 2019

Former Resident of Seaside

Samuel Joel Gales, I (Sam) was born on June 14, 1930 near Dublin, Mississippi and departed this life in Carmichael, California on Apr 17, 2019. Prior to 2017, Sam had been a Resident of the Monterey Peninsula since July 1966 when he arrived with his family for military duty at Fort Ord. He survived multiple tours of combat in Korea and Vietnam. Additionally, he was part of American Forces stationed in Japan as well as in Wurzburg and Nuremburg, Germany between 1962 – 1976. His unique military education included Instructor training in Cold Weather Operations, Mountain Operations and Skiing at the Cold Weather and Mountain School at Fort Greely, Alaska in 1959. He was also one of the few African-Americans to earn membership into the International Grapho Analysis Society, Incorporated in 1959. His distinct military awards and badges include: Air Medal; Korean Service Medal with 5 Bronze Campaign Stars, Vietnam Service Medal; Army of Occupation Medal (Japan); Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm; United Nations Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. In 1976, his active duty military career culminated in Retirement at Fort Ord as a Master Sergeant (E-8). Unfortunately, in 2016, he became a Gold Star Parent with the death of his daughter Sergeant First Class Elizabeth "Angie" Gales, United States Army.

Samuel earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences (1981) and a Master of Science in Human Resources Management and Human Development (1987) from Chapman College at Fort Ord. In 1981, he became a certified elementary education teacher and taught 2nd grade at Del Rey Woods Elementary School in Seaside, California. Following his short stent as a teacher, he began his civil service career at Fort Ord under the Directorate of Logistics and became a retired Civil Servant in 1993.

He was elected as the Chef de Gare for the La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux known as the "40 and 8" (1979 - 1980) and American Legion Post Commander (1973-1974 and 1979-1980). In 1982, Sam became an Ordained Eucharist Minister with All Saints' Episcopal Church in Carmel-by-the-Sea in the Diocese of El Camino Real. His last educational achievement was becoming a Registered Parliamentarian. He also became the President, National Association of Parliamentarians California Pi Gamma Unit (2000-2001) and Director, California State Association of Parliamentarians, Pacific Area (2005-2007). He was a member of the American Institute of Parliamentarians and the Monterey Peninsula Toastmasters Club. He volunteered over 100 hours with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, conducted driver's training for AARP and served as an Ombudsman for the California Department on Aging Long-Term Care Program.

Samuel was preceded in death by two of his six children, Samuel Joel Gales, II (1960-1985) and Elizabeth Angelica Gales (1968-2016). He is survived by his wife Martha Ann (Jackson) Gales of West Sacramento, CA; four children: Martha Diane (Gales) Hawkins and Katherine Rosalein Gales both of West Sacramento, CA; Karlmann Von Gales of Albany, NY and Carolyn Beatrice Gales-Woods (Claude Woods, Jr.) of Burke, VA; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Sam has one surviving sibling Howard Gales of Virginia Beach, VA.

Samuel was laid to rest on Apr 27, 2019 at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside, California with full military honors.





View the online memorial for Samuel Joel Gales, I Published in The Monterey Herald on May 9, 2019