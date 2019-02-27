Sandra Jean Lafayette

June 11, 1937 - February 16, 2019

Monterey

Sandra Jean Brooks Lafayette died at 11:58 pm, on Saturday, February 16th, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Known to friends and family as "Sandy," she passed away in the presence of family following an acute illness. She was 81.

Sandy was an artist, a writer, an avid reader and book collector, and a "closet" investigative journalist. She feel in love with Pacific Grove in the 1960's, moving the family into a small bungalow near Lovers Point in 1968. She immersed herself in the local art community, serving on the Board of the Pacific Grove Art Center. It was there that she met and befriended Elmarie Dyke. Sandy worked closely with Elmarie on the production of the city's annual Feast of Lanterns until the matriarch died, in 1981.

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother, Alyce, and her two brothers, Grant and Richard. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jose; her daughter, Coby; her son, Brett, and his wife, Ashley; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Caitlyn.

In lieu of services, the family asks that those of you wishing to honor her spirit, do so by making a donation in her name to the Monterey County Library.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com

"There, she is gone."

and, "Here she comes!"

--Henry Van Dyke





