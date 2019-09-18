|
Sarah Lytle-Moon
Oct. 27, 1975 - Sept. 9,2019
Chico, CA
Sarah Naomi Lytle-Moon passed into her New Life after a long and debilitating illness. She died in the ICU of a local hospital, attended by a most conscientious staff up until the moment of her death. She was 43.
A native of Monterey, she was born at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in Carmel to John Lytle and Molly O'Donnell-Lytle on a crisp October night. The fall always was her favorite season, and when she was younger, she enjoyed the fact that her birthday was so close to Halloween, so that she could have costume birthday parties.
She attended Monte Vista Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. High School, and Monterey High School. Sarah was very athletic and enjoyed girl's softball where she was positioned at home plate as team catcher. She won many trophies both individually and with her teammates.
In the late 1990's , Sarah moved north to Chico with her young daughter Delilah. She worked primarily in the home health and hospitality industries. It was in Chico that she met the man she eventually married, Joey Moon. They had a son together, Brenden Moon. Their daughter Delilah 24, works now as a cook in a downtown Chico restaurant, and goes to Butte Jr. College part-time . Their son Brenden is a Senior at Paradise High School and plays on the Varsity Football Team. A private memorial service in Chico for close friends and family will be announced by word of mouth shortly. A time has not been set as to when the family will take Sarah's cremains down to Monterey Bay and scattered them in the ocean as was her request.
Sarah is preceded in death by her step-father Bill Holmes, who passed on Sept. 9, 2016 and her Uncle Dennis O'Donnell, who passed on Dec. 12, 2018.
She is survived by her husband Joey Moon of Magalia, her daughter Delilah Ogarrio of Chico, her son Brenden Moon of Paradise, her life-long best friend & "sister" Michelle Schroeder of Salinas, her Uncle Mike O'Donnell of Fresno,CA, her Uncle Pat of Shelton, WA, her mother Ms. Molly O'Donnell-Holmes of Magalia and many other family members and friends. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. And touched she has , since she had signed up years ago to be an organ donor , Although her death of course saddens all, the fact that she has given life to many others will continue to be of great comfort to us in the hard days ahead.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 18, 2019