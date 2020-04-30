Home

Sarah Ruth Bunning


1924 - 2020
Sarah Ruth Bunning
July 10, 1924 - April 27, 2020
Gilroy
Sarah Ruth Bunning was born July 10, 1924 in Christian County, Kentucky. Her parents were Jennings and Irene Carter Boyd. She attended Kentucky schools, graduating from The University of Kentucky with a teaching degree in secondary education. It was at the university that she met her future husband, James Bunning. They were married in Lexington, Kentucky on November 2, 1944. The Bunnings established their first home in Gilroy, California where they lived for a number of years, bringing up their family there, later to reside in Carmel, California. Survivors are her son, Walter Boyd Bunning, daughter Sue Perino and her husband Stan, daughter Sally Bunning, grandson Justin Perino, granddaughter Jeannine Ostoja and her husband Steve, three great grandchildren, and nephew Jeff Tull. She was preceded in death by her husband James, and brother Joe Boyd. A private service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
