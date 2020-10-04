Sargent Luis SepulvedaDecember 15, 1926 - August 21, 2020Monterey, CAA Eulogy for a Great Father and SoldierOur father, Sargent Luis Sepulveda peacefully made his final trip home last week after losing his only battle to Coronavirus at 94 years. Don Luis left five proud children and a proud legacy left in the memories of his friends and family.He was a noble but humble jibaro from his beloved city of Adjuntas. He left Puerto Rico in the '50s to volunteer for the army until his retirement in Monterey, CA.As you see in the photo, he was a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor as part of the courageous actions of our 65th Infantry regiment. It was there during the daring rescue of trapped US marines that he received machine gun injuries that he recovered from to continue serving his country. He never wanted to talk about the war. When asked, he simply shrugged, and with his typical grin said "ay bendito, mijo" and changed the conversation. His two sons followed his example as career veterans.Sargent Luis Sepulveda, Puerto Rico, plays your last Taps bugle melody for you. Funeral services were held at Fort Ord near Monterey, CA.RIP our beloved jibaro from Adjuntas. Your proud and grateful children.