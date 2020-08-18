Sharon Holt-Jerviss

Sharon Holt-JervissMay 25, 1942 - Aug. 6, 2020MarinaSharon spent 75 years in Monterey County, so you could say she is a lifelong resident. Before her retirement, Sharon worked as an office manager at Local Union 483 for 45 years. She loved her life here on the peninsula and will be truly missed. Sharon is survived by her brother Kenneth Holt, her sister Janice Holt, and a host of other family and friends. Per Sharon's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the SPCA in Sharon's name.