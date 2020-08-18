1/1
Sharon Holt-Jerviss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Holt-Jerviss
May 25, 1942 - Aug. 6, 2020
Marina
Sharon spent 75 years in Monterey County, so you could say she is a lifelong resident. Before her retirement, Sharon worked as an office manager at Local Union 483 for 45 years. She loved her life here on the peninsula and will be truly missed. Sharon is survived by her brother Kenneth Holt, her sister Janice Holt, and a host of other family and friends. Per Sharon's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the SPCA in Sharon's name.


View the online memorial for Sharon Holt-Jerviss

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved