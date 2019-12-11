Monterey Herald Obituaries
1954 - 2019
Sharon Sylvia Obituary
Sharon Sylvia
November 10, 1954 - November 27, 2019
Monterey
Sharon Sylvia passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2019. Originally from Boston, Sharon worked in Monterey as a driver for seniors and as a travel agent. She was a lover of animals, films, and lively conversation. One of her favorite poems was, "When I Am an Old Woman I Shall Wear Purple" (her favorite color). She had a way of bringing people together in laughter and inspiring others to live life to the fullest. Friends will miss her humor, playfulness, and big heart.
She was met in joy at the Rainbow Bridge by her beloved dogs, Joe and Reilly. She is survived by her father, William Sylvia (Ellen) of Florida. Per her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at sea. Those who wish may add a memory at www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com or make a donation in Sharon's name to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
