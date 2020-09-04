1/
Sharon Zryd
1948 - 2020
September 1, 1948 - August 23, 2020
Marina
Sharon (Sherry) M. Zryd passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2020. Sherry was born in Richmond, MI in 1948. She became a Nurse and earned a BSN from the University of Phoenix and later earned an MA in Psychology. For most of her career, Sherry worked as an OR nurse specializing on the open-heart team in Detroit, MI (St. John's Hospital) and Riverside, CA (Riverside Community Hospital), and general surgery at CHOMP in Monterey. Sherry retired from nursing in 2012 from CHOMP.
Sherry is survived by two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and their children. Sherry had a lifetime of good friends whom she considered to be family. Sherry was a parishioner at Mission San Carlos and volunteered at various organizations within the communities of Marina, Seaside, and Monterey. She will be missed by many who knew and loved her. Her memory lives on as a handprint on our hearts.
A private family service will be held in Michigan on September 19, 2020.
A time of remembrance will be held on September 5, 2020, at 9 AM at 706 Bandholtz Ct., Marina, CA, if you would like to come and share a memory with her friends and family.
If you wish, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude's Hospital, a charity she supported and cherished. As Sherry would say,
"The party has to end sometime!"
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.


View the online memorial for Sharon Zryd



Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
