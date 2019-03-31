Sheryl Lynn (Shaye) Padgham

May 9,1945 - March 17, 2019

Salinas

Sheryl passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1945 in North Hollywood. Her family moved to Carmel in 1962 and she graduated from Carmel High School in 1963.

Sheryl was known for her zest for life, humorous nature and she was loved by all. She was preceded in death by her parents Major Russell and Maureen Padgham, and her brother Gary Padgham. She is survived by her son Rhyaine Padgham of Salinas CA, brother Roddy Padgham of Hamilton MT, sisters Lisa Carriel of Parachute CO, Jill Dieme of Carmel/Senegal West Africa, nine nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank her dearest friend Patricia Grogan and Pacific Coast Care for taking such good care of her and giving her so much love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a private home on April 6 at 3PM. Please contact her sister Jill for the address at [email protected]





