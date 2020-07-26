Shirley Armstrong Meneice
August 25, 1923 ~ July 16, 2020
Pebble Beach
Shirley Armstrong Meneice, age 96, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 after not feeling well for a few days. A native of St. Louis, MO, she was born August 25, 1923 and lived on the Monterey Peninsula for over 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Morgan Meneice; son, Mark Armstrong Meneice; stepdaughter, Norma Lee Fletcher; and step grandson, Ryan Fletcher.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Peggy (John) Mandeville; five step grandchildren and their families.
She was passionate about horticulture and she generously shared her time and talents with The Garden Club of America, Center for Plant Conservation, California Women's Amateur Championships, Connecticut College and Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento. With many wonderful friendships and interests, Shirley looked forward to each day.
Per her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the organization of your choice.
