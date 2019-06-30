Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley M. Johnson

1925 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Shirley M. Johnson

February 7, 1925 - May 28, 2019

Folsom, CA

Shirley Marie Johnson was born in Duluth and grew up north of there in the tiny town of Floodwood, Minnesota. The daughter of Edward William Johnson, a pharmacist, and Pearl Marie McKenzie, Shirley had a happy childhood sledding in the winter, going to Prairie Lake in the summer, and working in her father's pharmacy, soda fountain and movie theater. After she graduated from high school she went to the University of Minnesota, finished in three years, and then got her Master's degree in Spanish Language from the University of Wisconsin.

Shirley set off for the big city of New York without a specific plan. She quickly got a job and an apartment. Her dear friend, Nina, whom she had met at summer camp at age 15, was now living in New York City, and invited her to join a bridge game as a fourth. It was there that she met a smart, funny, Jewish man from New Jersey—her future husband, Hilton Bialek. They married in 1952 and after spending some time in Montreal Canada, eventually chose Carmel California as a beautiful place to raise a family. Shirley loved Carmel and the Monterey Peninsula, often exclaiming how fortunate she felt to have landed in such a remarkable place. She loved the beach path by Carmel Meadows affectionately dubbed "The Bunny Walk", and spent many joyful hours walking that path, looking out towards Point Lobos, and watching the seals and sea otters in the sheltered coves.

When her three children had started school, Shirley got a job teaching Spanish at the Monterey Peninsula College. Her career there would last 30 years. Shirley traveled extensively, going to Mexico, Spain, Italy, France, England, Japan, and Greece, and even took a whitewater rafting trip in Colorado.

In 1998 she married Harvey Schwartz, whom she met while on an Elder Hostel trip to Greece. They split their time between Rancho Murieta and Carmel until they settled in Rancho Murieta. Sadly, Harvey passed away in 2003.

In 2008 Shirley moved to Santa Rosa to live in the Varenna community. She made many dear friends there, and, through her work on the Welcoming Committee, was instrumental in helping new residents feel wanted and included in their new community. She was also a founding member of the Varenna Writer's Club, Poetry Group, Book Club, Bridge Group, and a member of the Library Committee.

Shirley was a lifelong lover of music, art, poetry, and literature. She was an avid reader, and a lifelong subscriber to her beloved New Yorker magazine. In every place she lived she joined or started poetry and book groups. She loved poetry of all sorts—she read aloud and recited poems with sophistication and style. Her friends and family knew her as a gracious host, a sparkling conversationalist, a kind and interesting friend, a loyal supporter of liberal causes, and an adoring mother and grandmother.

In mid-April of this year Shirley suffered a series of small strokes that added up to a significant decline in her cognitive and physical functioning. Before her quiet death at home on May 28th all fourteen of her family members had arrived and were able to spend meaningful time with her expressing love and saying goodbye.

A memorial service is being planned for the late fall of this year in Santa Rosa, California. Her children will honor her each year with a family trip to Carmel, the place she loved best.

She is survived, greatly missed, loved and honored by her three children, Carole Vargas, Paul Bialek, and Andrea Gladstein, and by her grandchildren Austin Settle, Katie Gladstein Skjerping, Luke Gladstein, Cal Vargas, Gabe Gladstein, and Perry Vargas. She will also be missed by their spouses/partners John Gladstein, Raffaella Gianini Bialek, Honesto Vargas, Patricia Rikal, Lars Skjerping, Amanda Kraley, and Abby Sellers.





View the online memorial for Shirley M. Johnson Published in The Monterey Herald on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries