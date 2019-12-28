|
Shirley Marie Williams
March 28, 1930 ~ December 21, 2019
Pacific Grove
Shirley Williams, at the age of 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 21. She passed away peacefully in her home with family present.
A native of Seattle, WA, Shirley moved to Pacific Grove in 1950 to marry Len Williams. She was married to Len for 62 years prior to his passing in 2012.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters: Mrs. Shelley Webber of San Angelo, TX; Mrs. Brenda Selsor of San Jose, CA; and Mrs. Peggy Ann Crotti of Hemet, CA. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A service for the celebration of Shirley's life will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 915 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 AM. To sign Shirley's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019