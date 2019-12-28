Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
915 Sunset Drive
Pacific Grove, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Williams


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Williams Obituary
Shirley Marie Williams
March 28, 1930 ~ December 21, 2019
Pacific Grove
Shirley Williams, at the age of 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 21. She passed away peacefully in her home with family present.
A native of Seattle, WA, Shirley moved to Pacific Grove in 1950 to marry Len Williams. She was married to Len for 62 years prior to his passing in 2012.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters: Mrs. Shelley Webber of San Angelo, TX; Mrs. Brenda Selsor of San Jose, CA; and Mrs. Peggy Ann Crotti of Hemet, CA. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A service for the celebration of Shirley's life will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 915 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 AM. To sign Shirley's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for Shirley Marie Williams
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -