Myrtle Olava Menczkowski, or Ski as she is known to
her friends and family, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Her grandfather, Conrad “Pop” Hansen, immigrated to the
island of Maui in 1863, married Annie Nelson of Kauai
and had 10 children, including Ski’s mother, Olava. Her
father was James Kerr of Peebles, Scotland.
Ski met her late husband, Lt. Col John Menczkowski
USAF, at Hickam Air Force Base while she was working
as a government assistant. They experienced the tragedy
of Pearl Harbor together and Ski volunteered afterwards
to assist wounded service men and women. While they
were stationed at various military bases, Ski always volunteered in base hospitals as a Red Cross Grey lady and was
a member in the Air Force Emergency Association and
United States Air Force Wives Auxiliary.
They retired to Carmel in 1966 and Ski became a force
in the volunteer community as a dedicated member of
the SPCA, Monterey Bay Volunteer Service, Monterey
Bay Aquarium (charter member), and Monterey Bay
Museum and Jesters. She was also the president of the
Carmel Women’s Club (1972-75), a member of the Carmel
Foundation and Alliance on Aging. Ski was an avid masters bridge player as well as a music and painting enthusiast. One could always hear music as they approached
the family home.
Ski was pre-deceased by her husband, John, in 1974
and her son, James, in 2013. She is survived by her children, Anna Dean of Houston, Texas, Mary Madden of
Forest Ranch, John Menczkowski of San Jose and Olava
Menczkowska of Carmel and her three granddaughters, Kimberly Johnson (Brian) of San Francisco, Natalie
Madden of Oakland and Michelle Menczkowski of Pacific
Grove.
The family would like to thank Cyril and Sheila Tupino
of Archway of Carmel and their loving and dedicated staff
for the wonderful care of their mother. Please visit www.
thepaulmortuary.com to sign Ski’s guestbook and leave
www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Ski's guestbook and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019