Solomon YooApril 22, 1989 - September 2020Monterey, CAMusician and composer Solomon Yoo died in his Monterey home peacefully in his sleep earlier this fall. He was thirty-one years old. He leaves behind family and friends in South Korea and countless friends on the Monterey Peninsula.Mr. Yoo was the musical director, organist and pianist of the Community Church of the Monterey Peninsula choral group. He was well known on the Peninsula for his musical performances and compositions.A memorial service officiated by Pastor Paul Wrightman was held out of doors, with all attendees masked and social distancing.Pianist Michael Martinez performed a song he composed for Solomon, "Song for Sol." Musical offerings were performed by Simon Stewart, Janneke Hoogland, Monica Lee, Karissa Lee, Deanna Lynn, Lillie Lemon, Eric Rowe and Richard Carr. Solomon and his friends often met for jam sessions.Attendees from South Korea included Mr. Yoo's parents, Young Dae Yoo and Jung Im Choi; uncles Dae Yoo and Yoon Suk Go; aunts D.J. Elder Go and Silvia Chagas, and Keum Soon Kim, a Korean pastor.Solomon was born on April 22, 1989, in Seoul, South Korea. He was given the name Sang Woo Yoo. He arrived on the Monterey Peninsula at the age of fifteen. He added the name Steven in recognition of the film director Steven Spielberg, then Solomon in honor of King Solomon.He attended Monterey Bay Academy, Pacific Grove High, Monterey Peninsula College, Westmont College and Cabrillo College. Interests included photography, poetry, hiking and martial arts. Simon Stewart remembers meeting Solomon "seven years ago in a poetry class at MPC.""At home, we knew that after meals he would sing and play his guitar for all the family, so this was our treat," Solomon's father said at the service. "He believed his mission was to create great music that would transform humanity by enlightenment."The family found this quote in Solomon's diary: "Your own soul is nourished when you are kind; it is destroyed when you are cruel.""I know that if he had had the chance, he would have become a major force in the music of our future," said retired MPC music professor John Anderson."His loss is deeply tragic because of the joy and music that would have been. All of us who knew him can take comfort in knowing that an extraordinary individual has touched our lives and made them better."Solomon began directing the choral singers at Community Church more than a year ago, becoming an important, valued part of the congregation."His original compositions and improvisations were superb," Rev. Wrightman said "Solomon brought grace, sensitivity and insight into every relationship he had. His leadership was one of gentle strength. He was relentless in his search for truth, beauty and goodness. I'm sure he has found their fulfillment with God. He is deeply missed."