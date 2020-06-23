Sondra Chapman
Jan 31, 1932 - June 19, 2020
Carmel Valley
I'd like the memory of me
to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an afterglow
of smiles when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo
whispering softy down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times
and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve
to dry before the sun
of happy memories that I leave
when life is done.
View the online memorial for Sondra Chapman
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 23, 2020.