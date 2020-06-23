Sondra ChapmanJan 31, 1932 - June 19, 2020Carmel ValleyI'd like the memory of meto be a happy one.I'd like to leave an afterglowof smiles when life is done.I'd like to leave an echowhispering softy down the ways,Of happy times and laughing timesand bright and sunny days.I'd like the tears of those who grieveto dry before the sunof happy memories that I leavewhen life is done.