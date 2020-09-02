SSGT James Miller Sr.
February 7, 1935 - August 18, 2020
Marina
SSGT James Miller Sr, born in 1935, died August 18, 2020, after a long illness.
Retired after 23 years serving in the U.S. Army, he resided in Marina, CA for 48 years. He is survived by his wife Janette Lucille Ball Miller, their seven children, fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and his twin sibling John Miller.
On Friday, September 4, 2020 viewing will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis St, Salinas, CA from 10:00 am – 11:00 am.
Immediately following, graveside service will be held from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave., Seaside, CA. 93955.
