Stephanie Culbert

January 22, 1937-June 2, 2019

Carmel Valley

Stephanie Culbert of Carmel Valley passed on to heaven on June 2, 2019. Born Stephanie Karla Rowe on January 22, 1937 in Long Beach, California, she grew up in Fillmore, California. While attending Santa Barbara City College, she met her future husband, Carlton Arthur Culbert. They fell in love and married on April 13,1958. They had three children: Barry (NV) Lynette (CA) and Michelle (ID). Carleton preceded her in death in 1986. Besides her adult children, Stephanie leaves four grandchildren: Annie Marie, Bryce, Daniella and Ashley, and three great grandchildren: Carter, Eliza and Everett.

Stephanie loved history, meeting people on her extensive travels and spending time with her family. She served for many years on the Board of the Carmel Valley Historical Society and devoted her time and energy to the Old Monterey Preservation Society. As a member of the Robert Louis Stevenson Club of Monterey, Stephanie was exceptionally educated in the author's life and works. She traveled to his family home in Edinburgh, his American home in New York State and to his final resting place in Samoa. Over the years, she amassed dozens of books on the Scottish author's life and works. She donated this, together with a comprehensive collection of books on California and local history, to the research library at the Carmel Valley History Center, She was kind and generous to everyone and enjoyed decorating her house for every holiday. She held memorable Christmas parties and could seat 50 people without a problem. She will truly be missed. Stephanie, we love you! A memorial service will be held in San Luis Obispo at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to either the Carmel Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 1612, Carmel Valley, CA 93924; or to the RLS Club of Monterey, c/o Lindy Perez, P.O. Box 51504, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Published in The Monterey Herald on June 9, 2019