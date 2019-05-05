Steve Estil Gano

June 20, 1954 ~ February 21, 2019

Pacific Grove

Steve Estil gano, 64, passed away February 21, 2019 at his home in Pacific Grove, California. Steve was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 20, 1954. He grew up on the westside of Indianapolis, attending public schools and graduating from Northwest High School in 1972.

Steve graduated from Indiana University in 1976 with a B.A. degree in cognitive psychology. He received a B.S. degree in computer science from Purdue University, and an M.S. in media technology from MIT's Architecture Machine Group (later the Media Lab) where he helped create some of the seminal applications of media technology.

He then embarked on a career developing advanced interactive media applications on the research staffs of Atari Research, Hewlett-Packard, and Apple Computer in California. He was a consultant to industry leaders including Interval Research, Macromedia, and Microsoft. In 1999, Steve became Director of Technology for Education at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. In recent years, he established a digital media firm called Object Cult. As principal of this firm, he joined the leadership teams for two National Science Foundation funded innovative technology projects at the School for the Future of Innovation for Society at Arizona State University. He aimed to create simple tools that enable people to appropriate and remix digital content as a way to reflect on their responses to science, technology, society and the future.

Steve's life will be celebrated by a gathering of family and friends in Big Sur, California this spring. Steve was true to himself, kind and thoughtful with his family, his friends, his colleagues, and the planet we all share. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: 350.org, https://350.org/; indivisible, https://indivisible.org/how-to-give; , https://www.doctorswithoutborders/.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Steve Estil Gano Published in The Monterey Herald on May 5, 2019