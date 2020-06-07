Steven Hollands Ficklin
December 7, 1944 - May 25, 2020
Monterey
"When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men."
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
The family would like to request in lieu of flowers, that donations be sent to The Monterey Bay Veterans, Inc. at http://mbv.org/donations/.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 7, 2020.