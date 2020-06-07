Steven Hollands Ficklin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Hollands Ficklin
December 7, 1944 - May 25, 2020
Monterey
"When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men."
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
The family would like to request in lieu of flowers, that donations be sent to The Monterey Bay Veterans, Inc. at http://mbv.org/donations/.


View the online memorial for Steven Hollands Ficklin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Steven. We Love you. Thanks for always being there for us!
Tanya Reese
Friend
June 6, 2020
Steven will be greatly missed. He was a huge support to our family and we loved him. He went to heaven on a beautiful day to be with his Susie, On Memorial Day, what a beautiful sign from God as he was a true Hero, good friend and best friend to my father who was born on the same day. May he rest in peace eternally. Love and Peace to the entire Ficklin Family. The Nardone Family
Tricia
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved