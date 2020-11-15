1/
Steven R. Diamond
1959 - 2020
October 15, 1959 - November 1, 2020
Pacific Grove
Steve Diamond passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on November 1, 2020. He was a native Californian, born in Los Angeles on October 15, 1959.
Steve was a graduate of Cal State Northridge majoring in business and started his career with Seagram Distillers in Los Angeles. 25 years ago, he moved to Pacific Grove and was co-owner of Mykell's Interiors. When that business closed, he re-invented himself, went back to school, became a tax accountant and worked for Lavorato and Darling, a Salinas-based CPA firm until his untimely death.
Family was Steve's #1 priority and he enjoyed spending time with all of them. He was a wonderful cook, great at the BBQ, a member of the local scuba dive club, and loved camping, hiking and anything the great outdoors offered. His kindness and generosity defined his life and afterlife as an organ donor.
He is predeceased by his father Jules and mother Susanne. He is survived by his loving step mother Terry and step daughter Megan, adoring sister Yvonne (Mike), brother Henry, nieces Kelley (Sebastian), Lauren, nephew Ryan (Eden), great niece Madeline Jane, and many cousins and friends who will miss him terribly.
The family plans to host a celebration of life in 2021. If you are interested in receiving information about the memorial, please e-mail sd110120@gmail.com . Donations in Steve Diamond's name can be made to the Monterey Bay Aquarium online by clicking https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/join-give/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one or by mail: Attn: Development Department, Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940 (please include your name, in memory of Steve Diamond and your address.)


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
