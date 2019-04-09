Steven Thomas Bruno

May 6, 1966 ~ April 5, 2019

Monterey

Steve Bruno Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 5, 2019.

Steve was born on May 6, 1966 in Monterey, CA to Stoney and Anna Bruno. As the youngest of four children, he was well looked after by his older siblings. He was an avid sports fan all his life. He played football for Monterey High School and MPC and thereafter began coaching youth baseball. He coached for many years before he started to coach girls softball when his daughter began playing. One of his greatest joys was coaching his daughter, Gina.

Steve enjoyed the lake, camping in Big Sur, Disneyland trips with his kids, volunteering his time for Monterey Pony Baseball, going to the movies, traveling wherever he needed to to watch his daughter play softball, as well as going to the theater with his son, Steven, to watch a play. He loved music, going to concerts and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Stoney and his nephew, Frankie. He is survived by his children, Steven (Dani) and Gina; his mother, Anna; his brothers, Frank (Cindi) and Michael (Tina); his sister, Paula; his nieces and nephews, Alyssa (Daniel), Frank (Meica), Nicole (Giuseppe), Anna (Patrick), Lindsey (David), Michael, Serafina and many great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at San Carlos Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Monterey High School Save Our Sports, Attn: Michael at P.O. Box 414 Monterey, CA 93942.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





