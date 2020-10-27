1/1
Stuart Clayman
1937 - 2020
Stuart Clayman
December 12, 1937 - October 21, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
Stuart (Stu) Clayman
Resident of Las Vegas, formerly a long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula, died suddenly on Oct. 21, 2020, while staying with friends in Pebble Beach.
Born Dec. 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Stu served in the Army in the mid-'50s. After his service he came to California and started his career in the Jewelry business; first in the San Jose area, then in Monterey, where he worked at Goldsmith Jewelry Store at the Del Monte Shopping Center location for many years, until his retirement.
Upon retirement, he moved to Las Vegas to be near his only living relative (his brother Barry) who passed away several years ago. Living in Las Vegas he led a quiet life; taking a yearly trip around the Western States; stopping off to visit friends. Unmarried and with no children or known living relatives, there will be few to mourn his passing but his friends. Services are pending.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 27, 2020.
