Sue Merrill Crawford Antle

Feb. 23, 1936 - Mar. 7, 2019

Salinas

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our matriarch, Sue Merrill Crawford Antle, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her Salinas home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born on February 23, 1936, in Watsonville, California, to Don and Edith Crawford. She was raised on a farm in the hills of Browns Valley and met the love of her life, Bob Antle, while attending Watsonville High School. Growing up in Corralitos, Sue was active in 4-H, raising her beloved cow, Blossom, as well as excelling in Home Economics, especially sewing.

Over the course of their 58 year love affair, Bob and Sue created a legacy of their own. As a young couple, Bob and Sue followed the lettuce harvest season with their four small children, with Sue orchestrating the family home, while Bob managed Bud Antle Inc. Throughout the years, Sue warmly welcomed many employees and business associates who traveled the journey with them, into their home and family life. In addition to raising four children, Sue adored her seventeen grandchildren, and was especially tickled by her eight great grandchildren.

Family was the fabric of Sue's life, as were the beautiful pieces she created with her extraordinary sewing talent. Her most treasured projects were making needlepoint Christmas stockings for her children, children's spouses as well as all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Personalized and one-of-a-kind quilts were also treasured gifts created for each of her family members. Sue's talent for designing and sewing stylish jackets, that were frequent auction items at her favorite charities, was unmatched. Sewing was Sue's passport to friendship, chronicled by her beloved Tuesday sewing group, which was a cherished gift in her later years.

As active as Sue was in her sewing room, her family was always her first priority. Bob and Sue were enthusiastic supporters of their grandchildren's many athletic, automotive, equestrian, dancing, and singing events. As the family grew, Sue planned memorable vacations and holidays, marked by the traditional Phoenician Thanksgivings and river rafting on the Colorado River.

During their golden years, Bob and Sue embraced their passion for the enrichment of their community. Sue took great joy in co-chairing the "Have a Heart" fundraiser for CSUMB for many years. Sue's lifelong passion for reading is best illustrated in her dedication to reading books with the many children of the America Reads program of the Panetta Institute. Her legacy will provide the foundation for children of field workers to be first generation graduates of CSUMB, Cal Poly and Hartnell College.

Sue was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, eldest son, Rick and brother, Bill Mauk. She is survived by her twin daughters, Kathy Antle and Karen Hebl, her son, Mike Antle (Cass), and daughter-in-law, Tonya Antle. Sue is also, survived by her loving and cherished seventeen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, Martha Chavez, and her loving and devoted family of caregivers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 301 Corral de Tierra Road, Salinas, California with a reception to follow. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to: VNA & Hospice P. O. Box 2480 Monterey, CA 93942 or online at www.ccvna.com.

