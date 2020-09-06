Susan Elizabeth Woolley
July 20, 1950 - August 25, 2020
Pacific Grove
Susan Elizabeth Woolley age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Pacific Grove surrounded by loved ones on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.
Susan was born in Indiana and grew up in Jacksonville, FL. She went onto Florida State University in Tallahassee and this is where she met her best friend Tina. Susan moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she met her husband Chris, and another great friend Stacey. Susan and Chris moved to Pacific Grove after living in Santa Barbara for many years. While living in Pacific Grove for the past 30 years, Susan worked part-time catering and as a server at the Old Fisherman's Grotto in Monterey. This is where she met another dear friend Dang. She also enjoyed spending her time gardening, taking long walks on Asilomar Beach with her dogs and traveling. She filled her bucket list of travels by going to Africa with her friend Tina, and to Thailand with her friend Stacey. While in Thailand Susan became very passionate for elephants.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roland Maurice Smith of Plainsville Indiana and Jean Francis McArthur Smith from Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her brother Steven J. Smith, nephew Jeremy A. Smith from Jacksonville, FL and cousin Christine Sue Dowling from Knoxville, TN and Chris' several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at the Elephant Nature Park. Elephantnaturepark.org
. The ENP is a sanctuary and rescue Centre for elephants in the Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai Province, Northern Thailand.
