Susan Olsen
Jan. 1, 1932 - Aug. 10, 2019
Seaside
Susan Sachie Olsen passed away on Aug. 10 at the age of 87, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Sachie Sato in Yokohama, Japan on New Years Day 1932. Better known to her friends as Satchan, Sachie, or Susie, she was a 54 year resident of Seaside.
Growing up, Susan lived through the hardships of WWII. After the war, she met, dated, and when U.S. law would allow it, married the great love of her life, Hans Olsen, an American soldier serving during the Occupation. They would have more than 50 years together, before his passing in 2000, while raising 3 sons, as Hans served out his Army career.
Susan always took good care of her children and household, while also working various jobs, early on at the Ft. Ord Snack Bar, then primarily in the housekeeping field. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. She was a founder of the Nakayoshi Club, with its partnered bowling league. Other hobbies included ikebana, sewing, and gardening. Susan loved to cook, always pleased that others enjoyed her dishes.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, sisters Kimie Frederick and Miyoko Sczesny, and husband Hans. She is survived by her 3 sons, Thomas (Erna) of Oregon, John of Seaside, and Charles (Jodi) of Hinesville, GA; 4 grandsons, Eric (Lisa) Olsen, Richard (Sarah) Olsen, Patrick (Mary) Olsen, and Peter (Marlene) Olsen; and 9 great grandchildren.
A private viewing and cremation have already taken place. At this time, no further services have been planned. Her final resting place will be along side her husband at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 21, 2019