Susie S. Weinberg


May 2, 1929 - February 13, 2019
Salinas
Susie S Weinberg passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer Feb. 13 2019. She was born May 2 1929 in Osaka, Japan. Came to Salinas in 1967 after meeting the love of her life Herbert Weinberg during the Korean War where is she was a nurse and he was a medic. They were married 36 years before Herbert's passing in 1991. Susie enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing, and socializing. She is survived by her sons; Mike (Sandra) and Dale Weinberg, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Per her request no services will be held. Her ashes will be placed by her husband Herbert at the San Francisco National Cemetery.


Published in The Monterey Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
