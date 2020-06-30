Tegan Cloud SpeiserFeb. 3, 1957 - June 26, 2020Capitola, CAIt is hard for any one person to get an understanding of the contours of Tegan's life. She was a good friend to a great many, yet she was self-possessed and didn't broadcast her thoughts. If you wanted to know her, you had to be there. Many were and many did. If one were lucky enough to know her in the last period of her life, one could get a clear glimpse of Tegan as she battled the cancer to which she would eventually succumb.Tegan was planning her early retirement when she was surprised by a diagnosis of late-stage cancer. Surprised but undaunted; she fought the cancer ferociously, learning everything about her condition and treatments from genetic tumor typing to qi gong. She recruited allies among the practitioners and fellow patients. She raised money for patient support and advocacy groups, including WomenCARE and Prideville. She practiced self-care and did the internal work that extended her life long enough to do more of the things she wanted. She hammered away at her bucket list: traveling, experiencing new things, and exploring philosophy and spirituality. With a relish made more exquisite by the shortness of time, Tegan practiced the culinary arts, soul collage, and unbridled joy. She shared her time with old friends and new. She showed us what an insatiable quest for knowing looks like. Anything left undone was not for lack of trying.Tegan was born on February 3rd, 1957 to Imogene and Zane Speiser in Berkeley, CA. The family subsequently moved to the San Joaquin Valley for a few years, before finally settling in Carmel Valley, CA. Tegan attended public school and swam competitively with the local swim team. At Carmel High School, she was active in student government and served as the song-leading mascot for Carmel High School at sports events (which required wearing a heavy grey wool robe with a thick hemp rope belt and a gigantic paper-mache Padre head). After high school, Tegan continued her civic engagement and developed a critical social perspective in the emerging women's and gender studies programs, first at Scripps College, then SUNY Binghamton, and finally UC Santa Cruz. While attending Merril College at UCSC, Tegan was introduced to the progressive feminist LGBTQ community, who welcomed her with open arms. Santa Cruz and then finally Capitola became her home, where she lived as part of an eclectic community, who shared her passions for progressive politics, human rights, and good living.Complementing her social justice work, Tegan undertook the first of many roles in transportation planning with Santa Cruz Metro. She then branched out into leadership roles at the Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center and Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, before returning to public service as a transportation planner for Santa Cruz County. There she led or contributed to several critical projects, including the transition of the Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission to an autonomous agency, setting up the Cruz511 traveler information and RTC websites, and managing the Transportation Demand Management program.Throughout her life, Tegan was socially connected and immersed in a rich civic life, while remaining a fiercely independent and private person. In her presence, we felt celebrated by her open heart, challenged by her tirelessly inquisitive mind, steered by her diplomatic demeanor, and tagged by her sharp wit. We will miss Tegan while we continue to celebrate her legacy.Tegan is survived by a wide community of family, friends and admirers including her mother, Imogene, and three siblings, Benjamin, Tara, and Sabin.