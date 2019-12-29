|
|
Terrence Hargens
April 19, 1952 - December 15, 2019
Monterey
Terrence Patrick Hargens passed away at home Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved cat Maggie, his two brothers, Chris Hargens and Michael Hargens, his two sisters, Cathleen Hargens and Mandy Hargens, and his step-mother Catherine Hargens, all of Santa Cruz.
'Terry,' as many called him lived life to the fullest even with illnesses that affected his ability to do all he wanted. He stayed an avid traveler and was always ready to experience new things.
He was born in San Francisco, April 19, 1952 where he lived for years. He worked at Rooney's Restaurant as head waiter. He loved his job but family and health issues brought him to Santa Cruz where he was involved with the Santa Cruz AIDS Project. He finally moved on to Monterey where he lived for 20 years until his passing.
Terry was a fighter and survivor. When he was given his AIDS diagnosis, he was told he likely had 6 months to a year to live. That was 30 years ago.
Terry had many interests. He followed politics. He loved walking on the beach, spending time with his dear cat Maggie, and nurturing his many plants. Terry excelled at everything he put his heart into, including being a devoted brother, friend, and neighbor. "Cherished memories never fade, because a loved one is gone. Those we Love remain with us, for Love itself lives on."
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019