Terry Jones Haber

September 12, 1926 ~ April 3, 2019

Carmel

Terry was the much loved, wonderful head of a diverse family that included halves, steps, in-laws and a lot of greater family.

Left to miss Terry tremendously are her daughters, Laura, Anne and Marilyn; her sons, John and Warren; two sons-in-law; one daughter-in-law; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and so many super people she included in her greater family: Nancy, Luis, Lilia, Maria, Omar, Cord, Craig, Patti, Jay, Bill and Aurora and many, many others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, and her beloved son, Jay.

Terry so enjoyed her, at times, boisterous family but at the end of the day she'd get from her chair and say "I love you all, but I'm going to bed!!". And that is how she left us...we will love her forever.

Donations can be made in Terry's name to the SPCA for Monterey County, PO Box 3058, Monterey, 93942. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Terry's guest book and leave messages for her family.





View the online memorial for Terry Jones Haber Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary