Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Anthony Johnson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore Anthony Johnson Obituary
Theodore Anthony Johnson
December 22, 1928 ~ May 17, 2019
Carmel
Theodore "Ted" A. Johnson, a native of Vallejo, passed away at his home at the age of ninety. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 – 1956. Ted then worked as a lineman for Pacific Bell in Fresno for three years. He married Lois Virginia Armstrong in 1957 but their marriage ended in divorce in 1962.
Ted moved to Vallejo in 1962 where he began his thirty-year career at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He worked in the Nuclear Reactor Engineering Division and Radiation Control. Following his retirement, Ted lived in Reno from 2003 – 2016. He moved to the Cottages of Carmel in 2016.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Kellie (Wayne) Wood; his grandchildren, Corey Wood, Kristin Anthony and Katelyn Scanlon and his great-grandson, Bodhi Anthony.
Private family services will be held. To sign Ted's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for Theodore Anthony Johnson
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now