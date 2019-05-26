Theodore Anthony Johnson

December 22, 1928 ~ May 17, 2019

Carmel

Theodore "Ted" A. Johnson, a native of Vallejo, passed away at his home at the age of ninety. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1950 – 1956. Ted then worked as a lineman for Pacific Bell in Fresno for three years. He married Lois Virginia Armstrong in 1957 but their marriage ended in divorce in 1962.

Ted moved to Vallejo in 1962 where he began his thirty-year career at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He worked in the Nuclear Reactor Engineering Division and Radiation Control. Following his retirement, Ted lived in Reno from 2003 – 2016. He moved to the Cottages of Carmel in 2016.

Ted is survived by his daughter, Kellie (Wayne) Wood; his grandchildren, Corey Wood, Kristin Anthony and Katelyn Scanlon and his great-grandson, Bodhi Anthony.

Private family services will be held. To sign Ted's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.





