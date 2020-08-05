1/1
Theola "Ted" Brancato-Bruno
May 5, 1929 - July 24, 2020
Monterey
Theola Mae Brancato-Bruno passed away with family at her bedside in Monterey California, on Thursday July 24, 2020. She was 91 years old.
"Ted" was born in San Jose, California, attended Notre Dame High School and University of California, Berkeley. She married O.Vincent Bruno who preceded her in death, and has 3 children: Vincent (Susan), Paul (Julie), and Lia (Curtis), as well as, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Ted will be remembered as a generous mother and friend. She delighted in life, traveled the world, and enjoyed beauty in many forms: the garden, art and design, fashion and nature.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
