Theola "Ted" Brancato-BrunoMay 5, 1929 - July 24, 2020MontereyTheola Mae Brancato-Bruno passed away with family at her bedside in Monterey California, on Thursday July 24, 2020. She was 91 years old."Ted" was born in San Jose, California, attended Notre Dame High School and University of California, Berkeley. She married O.Vincent Bruno who preceded her in death, and has 3 children: Vincent (Susan), Paul (Julie), and Lia (Curtis), as well as, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Ted will be remembered as a generous mother and friend. She delighted in life, traveled the world, and enjoyed beauty in many forms: the garden, art and design, fashion and nature.