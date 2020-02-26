|
|
Thomas Christy Tebbs
August 4, 1942 - February 19, 2020
Monterey, CA
Thomas Christy Tebbs passed away in Monterey, CA on Feb. 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1942 at Scott AFB, IL and was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Marjorie Tebbs, and sister Mary Lou. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sandy, his sister Bille Tipton (John) of Oklahoma City, OK, son Steve (Denise) and two grandsons (Adam, 16) & (Brandt, 12). Tom was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969 and met Sandy while stationed at McClellan AFB in North Highlands. Tom graduated from the University of Missouri's esteemed School of Journalism and became the sports editor of the Watsonville Pajaronian in 1971. He then accepted a sportswriter position at the Monterey Herald, eventually becoming Sports Editor before retiring in 2001. He spent 27 years with the Herald covering the San Francisco 49ers during their run of five Super Bowls, four US Open golf tournaments at Pebble Beach, and numerous high school and collegiate games. Tom's passion was golf and he spent many days at Del Monte Golf Course with Don, Dick and Sal, Bayonet & Black Horse with the Bandits, and Salinas Golf and Country Club. Tom and Sandy also enjoyed playing dominoes with the "retired Herald family." Tom is now in his eternal home in Heaven. He will be dearly missed by the many lives he touched. Service will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 11am at Salinas Valley Community Church, 368 San Juan Grade Rd. Salinas - where they attended faithfully the last few years. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, CA on Saturday, Feb. 29. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
View the online memorial for Thomas Christy Tebbs
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 26, 2020