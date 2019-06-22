In Loving Memory

Thomas Coburn

June 6, 1947- January 19, 2019

Thomas Walter Coburn, a former Monterey Peninsula Resident, passed away January 19, 2019. Born June 6, 1947, he lived on the Monterey Peninsula until retiring in 2006, then headed to Spokane, WA where he enjoyed his life. Tom always knew how to make others laugh. He loved his grandchildren deeply and his many german shepherds. Tom owned Heritage Press and made a successful business of it. Tom is survived by his son Gregg Coburn, daughters Julie Johnson and Jamie Armstrong, ex wife and friend Lynn Carlson, grandchildren, Lacey, Jesse, Chad, Charley, Tommy, Landen (who Tom called Tripp), Gracen and Kayden. Brothers John, Richard, Bob, Bill and his sister Sharon. Niece Katie and nephews, Rich, Andrew, John, John Jr. and Pierce. His sister Emily preceded him in death in May 2018. His Celebration of Life will be held July 13th at 1300 at Del Monte Beach in Monterey. Please come and join us.

A wonderful father, grandfather, brother and uncle.





