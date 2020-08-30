To our friends and family,

My and Cathie’s father gave us such a wonderful childhood. Every day he woke up happy and full of energy bursting to get the day going. He made every day count. Even when he was so sick from going through chemotherapy. He continued to work, garden, and enjoy his hobbies and family. He had such good work ethics and so self driven. He practically worked 7 days a week. Every house we lived in, he made beautiful inside and out. Always had pride in ownership with everything he had. Always a resource of advice whether we wanted it or not, he was right . He also has such a corny slapstick kind of humor that kept us all laughing. He has the best “dad jokes”. He was king of cool.



We have so been appreciating the cards, dinners delivered and flowers . Everyone that knows my mom, Pat Close, please keep in touch with her and have lunch with her once in awhile . We can’t do anything for our father anymore. But we can certainly to everything for our mom.



If you are wondering if we will be having services for my father, when this pandemic is over with, you bet Weill will do it up right for our father. We hop to do this around the time of his next birthday. So please keep in touch with us.



With much sorrow and love, Claudia aka Pie Face as my dad always called me.

Claudia Close Fetz

