Thomas Franklin Close
1942 - 2020
Thomas Franklin Close
May 25, 1942 - August 3, 2020
Salinas
Thomas Franklin Close of Salinas, CA passed away at his home with family by his side on Monday, August 3, 2020. Tom gallantly fought a blood cancer disease known as Multiple Myeloma.
Tom graduated in 1960 from Tulare Union High School in Tulare, CA.
In 1967, Tom moved his family from Tulare to the Salinas Valley to begin a new trade in carpentry. In 1976 Tom started Close Construction, a company he solely owned and maintained until a few weeks before his passing. Tom had amazing skills as a carpenter, building contractor, and was a master craftsman. Tom was well known as a professional and perfectionist in both work and life.
Tom is survived by his High School Sweetheart and best friend, Katherine "Pat" Tristao Close. They were married for 59 years. Tom is also survived by his daughters, Cathie Close Olivas (Whitney), Claudia Close Getz (Greg), his sister Debbie Sooter Devita (Phil) and grandchildren: Rachel, Chloe, Kyle and McKenzie.
A Facebook page has been created as Tom Close Memorial @tomclosememorial.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Tom was a great friend and wonderful neighbor. His wife and daughters will forever remain treasured memories of a life shared with such an incredible person however brief. His kindness, patience and readiness to do anything was enviable and without exception always expertly undertaken to my amazement. What a rare person Tom was that he could balance his life's work always with time for family and friends. He lived an exceptional life in perfect balance. I feel that I am a better person that our paths happened to cross, however short it was, and can think of no greater gift that Tom could leave then an unselfish piece of himself whatever the situation or encounter.

To Pat, I hope your tears will someday turn to smiles when you think of Tom and your incredible and loving life together. And to Cathie and Claudia, I hope your loss will turn into happy memories of your father's life well lived that you can pass along as an example to your families. What exceptional gifts Tom has given us all. We can say that without question Tom left this world a better place.
Chuck Lerable
Friend
August 26, 2020
So Sorry for your Lost!
Larry Edinger
Friend
August 23, 2020
Pat, so sorry about Tom! You two had a marriage that all should emulate. Remember, he will always be with you in your memories. Be sure when we finally have our class reunion to come! You belong to our class of 1960 also. My heart hurts for you but I know you’ll be fine, you are strong and know you are loved.
Garyalynn Wilhelm
Classmate
August 23, 2020
Pat, I was so sorry to hear about Tom's passing and his fight against this horrible disease. We always enjoyed meeting up with you at the car shows. God bless you and your family during this time of grief.
Martha Antuzzi
Friend
August 22, 2020
You’ll surely be missed especially your smile every time I would see you. Your smile warms up and lights up wherever you are. I had the honor to get to know you even just for a short time. But now you earned your wings and it is time for you to rest. You will continue to smile now that you’re suffering no more. Thank
You for letting me take care of you
Melanie
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
My Cuzzz A Great One We Will Him


Robert Arnold
August 22, 2020
I didn't have the privilege to meet you but can see your legacy will live on through your daughters and family. You will be missed by those who love you and one day you will be reunited with them.
Debra Sedillo
Friend
August 22, 2020
Such a gentleman with a smile that would not stop. Rest in peace Tom. Your 1960 classmates will miss you.
Mary Salles Dennis
Classmate
August 22, 2020
To our friends and family,
My and Cathie’s father gave us such a wonderful childhood. Every day he woke up happy and full of energy bursting to get the day going. He made every day count. Even when he was so sick from going through chemotherapy. He continued to work, garden, and enjoy his hobbies and family. He had such good work ethics and so self driven. He practically worked 7 days a week. Every house we lived in, he made beautiful inside and out. Always had pride in ownership with everything he had. Always a resource of advice whether we wanted it or not, he was right . He also has such a corny slapstick kind of humor that kept us all laughing. He has the best “dad jokes”. He was king of cool.

We have so been appreciating the cards, dinners delivered and flowers . Everyone that knows my mom, Pat Close, please keep in touch with her and have lunch with her once in awhile . We can’t do anything for our father anymore. But we can certainly to everything for our mom.

If you are wondering if we will be having services for my father, when this pandemic is over with, you bet Weill will do it up right for our father. We hop to do this around the time of his next birthday. So please keep in touch with us.

With much sorrow and love, Claudia aka Pie Face as my dad always called me.
Claudia Close Fetz
Family
