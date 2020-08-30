Tom was a great friend and wonderful neighbor. His wife and daughters will forever remain treasured memories of a life shared with such an incredible person however brief. His kindness, patience and readiness to do anything was enviable and without exception always expertly undertaken to my amazement. What a rare person Tom was that he could balance his life's work always with time for family and friends. He lived an exceptional life in perfect balance. I feel that I am a better person that our paths happened to cross, however short it was, and can think of no greater gift that Tom could leave then an unselfish piece of himself whatever the situation or encounter.
To Pat, I hope your tears will someday turn to smiles when you think of Tom and your incredible and loving life together. And to Cathie and Claudia, I hope your loss will turn into happy memories of your father's life well lived that you can pass along as an example to your families. What exceptional gifts Tom has given us all. We can say that without question Tom left this world a better place.
