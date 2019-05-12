Thomas L. Linden

January 1, 1944 ~ April 20, 2019

Carmel

Tom L. Linden, born in Hultsfred, Sweden, immigrated to the United States in 1949. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Washington and his Master's Degree in Theoretical Physics from the University of Uppsala in Sweden.

Tom's scientific and technology career spanned over forty years in both Europe and the US. A member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jane Ritchie Linden and his children, Lars and Christina Linden.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. His family thanks Dr. Zach Koontz and the staff at the Cancer Care Center for the wonderful care they provided to him. Memorial contributions are suggested the Center at 5 Harris Court, #201, Monterey, 93940. To sign Tom's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.







