Thomas McCary, III
February 19, 1927 - November 24, 2019
Pebble Beach
Thomas McCary, III, age 92, of Pebble Beach, CA, Christmas Lake and Trillium Woods, MN, was born February 19, 1927 in St. Louis, MO. He passed away peacefully of natural causes November 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Herma Rombauer McCary and Thomas Edward McCary Jr., sister Patricia and granddaughter Sara McCary. He attended Western Military Academy in Alton, IL and graduated from Clayton High School in 1944, then enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Coronado Heights, CA. He served on the CV aircraft carrier USS Barnes in the Pacific Theater. Discharged in 1946, he attended Westminster College in Fulton, MO, graduating in 1950. While there, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and sang in the Westminster College Glee Club. Tom met his future bride, Mary Brown, in college and they married in 1951 in Minneapolis, MN. They had an extraordinary life together for 68 years as true soul-mates. Together they raised four children, with his family always coming first in his life. He enjoyed many careers including purchasing at Brown Steel Tank Company, selling at Juster Steel Company, and acquiring, owning and managing Precision Electrical Manufacturing Company. He completed his working years as a commercial real estate investor in Steamboat Springs, CO and Minneapolis, MN. Tom loved people and travel, was a long-time member of the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis, the Lafayette Club in Wayzata, and the Pebble Beach Club, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Old Capitol Club of Monterey, CA. He was an avid golfer and bridge player and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Many happy years were spent with his family and friends at his cabin in Cable, WI. Tom is survived by his wife Mary, four children Marcia (Geoff Mayo), Mark (Diane), David (Tina), and Kevin (Sara); twelve beautiful grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the Birches at Trillium Woods and North Hospice for their wonderful care of Tom in his last few months of life. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in California at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church in the Forest in Pebble Beach, CA or the Carmel Public Library Foundation in Carmel, CA.
