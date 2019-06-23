Thomas Michael Bristol

November 13, 1949 ~ June 6, 2019

Pebble Beach

Tom passed away peacefully, under a sky of shooting stars, at home in Pebble Beach surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 13, 1949 in Fort Dix, New Jersey, the son of Franklin and Grace Bristol. He was proud to call the Monterey Peninsula his home, growing up on Fort Ord, attending and graduating from Junipero Serra School before receiving his Bachelor's Degree from San Jose State University.

Tom met the love of his life, Pam, while they were both working at the Monterey Hyatt. They married 45 years ago and raised two sons into great men of whom Tom could not be more proud. A patriarch in every sense of the word, Tom showed constant affection and support for his loved ones. Nothing brought him more joy than being with his family, laughing and telling stories over a good meal. Papa was always sure to have a special dessert for his beloved grandchildren, Sienna and Crosby.

Tom cherished memories made at favorite destinations, crafting fun and detailed scrapbooks to remember all the beautiful journeys in his life: exploring Europe with Pam and golf trips across America with his friends; boating to Emerald Bay Cove in Lake Tahoe; watching his sons and their closest friends play endless games of wiffle ball in the snow over New Year's Eve weekends; days spent in the pool then cruising around Palm Desert in his golf cart to grab ice cream with his grandkids.

Known to many as "Mr. Bristol" and "Coach", Tom was a devoted educator and football coach. For several years, he taught at Manzanita Elementary School (Seaside), King Elementary School (Seaside) and Forest Grove Elementary School (Pacific Grove). During this time, Tom authored and published four children's books, featuring his family members as the characters and named after his mother, which he shared proudly with his elementary students.

For sixteen spirited years, Tom was a coach, mentor and often admired father-figure to Pacific Grove High School Breakers football teams along with MPC football teams, instilling his belief in hard work, positivity and perseverance to all he coached and taught. Even after he retired, Tom could be occasionally seen cheering during games on the Breakers sidelines and attending the graduations of some of his favorite students.

Tom will be immeasurably missed, but strongly remembered as a kind and great man. He always had an encouraging smile and a warm hug to give while reminding you to be the best version of yourself. He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Jason, and daughter-in-law, Gianina; son, TJ, and daughter-in-law, Brittani; his beloved grandchildren, Sienna Rose and Crosby Franklin; siblings, Louis, Johnny and Edith; four nephews and one niece.

Tom's heart was always drawn to the beautiful sunsets in Maui, his favorite home away from home, where he requested his family spread his ashes. A celebration of life is planned for the foreseeable future. To sign Tom's guestbook and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.





