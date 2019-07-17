Services Graveside service 1:00 PM ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Patton Hall, Lamplighter Room Ft. Myer , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Schlaak Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Schlaak

Thomas Schlaak

May 27, 1937 - October 5, 2018

Pacific Grove

Tom, along with his twin brother Jim, was born in Madison, Wisconsin. Five years later, their sister Jane completed the family. They were all the children of Army Col. Melvin V. Schlaak and Dorothy Bain Schlaak. The family would travel to Japan after the war and then back to the United States where they crisscrossed many times. Tom and his brother would attend three high schools in Texas, California, and finally graduating from Washington Lee in Arlington, Virginia. They both enrolled in University of Wisconsin, roomed together, joined a fraternity together, joined the crew team which took National Honors while on it, and in general, enthusiastically embraced the college life. When Tom was a senior he met Ann Lee, a junior, at one of her sorority parties. They would later marry after her graduation. Also in his and Jim's senior year, they decided to follow in their father's footsteps, and enroll in career Army training. Tom's first assignment was in Germany where their first son, Brian, was born in 1961. Tom and Jim would both be sent to Vietnam and for Tom, two tours. Tom served with the 101st Airborne where he advanced to Captain and earned both the Bronze and Silver Stars. He returned to the States and was based at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where he attended the University of Tuscaloosa to earn his Masters Degree in Latin American Studies. It was also there that their second son, Timothy, joined the family in 1967. Part of Tom's studies took him down the Amazon River in June 1971 for a month with other graduate students and professors. In that same year he and his family were in Monterey, California where he studied Spanish and became a fluent speaker. He would then move to Quantico, Virginia where he studied international warfare at the Command and Staff College and received one of the highest rankings in his class. Thomas was sent to South America as Army Adjutant to Argentina where the family was based in Buenos Aires. He traveled every country in South America, save, French Guiana, and began his lifelong habit of keeping concise journals of all the places he had seen, making commentaries about the customs, the people, food, and lifestyles of each country while documenting with slides or photographs. In 1973, now Major Schlaak, was assigned as Executive Officer of Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC with the Third Army, "The Old Guard." It was while serving there that Tom was critically injured in a motorcycle accident, which resulted in hospitalization for a year and a half and which would end his military career. He was medically retired from the Army in 1975. Tom and his family returned to California settling in Piedmont where Tom became a chief sales representative for the wholesale lumber industry which had him traveling in San Francisco North Bay Areas. He became a fan of the Oakland A's and 49er's as well the California Bears. Tom became an active runner and participated in campouts and hiking trips. Ann and Tom separated in 1986, and divorced in 1990. Tom was introduced through mutual friends, to (Kathryn) Nell Varner, a financial consultant, and they were married in 1991. They settled in Oakmont, a retirement community, near Santa Rosa, California. Tom took an early retirement in 1994, and became active in the men's golf group and he and Nell enjoyed travel to Wisconsin to visit his sister, cousins and their families, as well as flying and cruising to other states and countries. In 2009 they bought a new and smaller home in Pacific Grove to be in the community that Nell had spent her youth and had always missed. Tom grew to love the cool climate and new friendships which followed. Nell retired in 2012 and they continued to travel and enjoy the Monterey Peninsula until Tom's health began to decline. He phoned, wrote letters, and emails until he was too exhausted to continue the effort. He had the most excellent care from Dr. Lola Steinbaum and her wonderful nurse, Jeani, who patched him up many times in his last years.

In spite of the wonderful care he received by the ICU nurses and doctors, he died of heart failure at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

Thomas M. Schlaak will receive FULL MILITARY HONORS at his graveside burial in ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY on October 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

Following the service, a celebration of Tom's life will be held at:

Patton Hall, Lamplighter Room, Ft. Myer, VA

2:00PM - 4:30PM





