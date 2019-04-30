Monterey Herald Obituaries
Thomas Vernon Joyce
June 3, 1935 ~ March 1, 2019
Monterey
Thomas V. Joyce, a native of Denver, Colorado and forty-five year Peninsula resident, passed away on March 1. He had a long career of over fifty years as a printer for various newspapers. An avid golfer, Tom enjoyed playing, often three or more times a week.
Tom is survived by his brother, Al Joyce, of Stockton; his step-son, Burt Gray; his step-daughter, Kelly Gray, and his nephews, Thomas and Jeffrey Joyce.
At his request, no services will be held.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
