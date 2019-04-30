|
Thomas Vernon Joyce
June 3, 1935 ~ March 1, 2019
Monterey
Thomas V. Joyce, a native of Denver, Colorado and forty-five year Peninsula resident, passed away on March 1. He had a long career of over fifty years as a printer for various newspapers. An avid golfer, Tom enjoyed playing, often three or more times a week.
Tom is survived by his brother, Al Joyce, of Stockton; his step-son, Burt Gray; his step-daughter, Kelly Gray, and his nephews, Thomas and Jeffrey Joyce.
At his request, no services will be held. To sign Tom's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2019