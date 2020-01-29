|
Thurman Cole Downum
January 1, 1930 - January 24, 2020
Pacific Grove
Thurman Cole Downum passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020.. Thurman Cole Downum was born in Fame, Oklahoma where he loved to hunt and fish as a young man. He served in the United States Air Force. He loved planes and the art of flying, however he was too tall to be a pilot so he was recruited for basketball where he "took flight."
He was trained in general engineering which was his life's career. He dedicated 20 years in engineering to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP). He left a legacy at CHOMP of strength by putting "The Thurm" on anything that most strong men could not move, and wisdom of the dreaded "tube system."
He is survived by the last of 13 siblings Patsy Rumsey of Moore, Oklahoma; his daughters Linda Downum of Pacific Grove, Brenda Rhodes of Monterey, grandaughter Olivia Rhodes of Monterey, and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. His generous, kind spirit will be missed by all who crossed his path in his glorious life.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am at the Whitehurst Chapel, 2350 Blossom St, Dos Palos, CA 93620. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Bermudez Family, 475 Washington St., Monterey.
