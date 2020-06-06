Timmy Lee Peterson
1987 - 2020
Timmy Lee Peterson
Nov. 22, 1987 - May 16, 2020
Carmel, CA
Timmy was Born in Salinas, CA on November 22,1987. Timmy was a devoted father to his daughter Zoe, he enjoyed listening to heavy metal music, he was a dedicated Christian and firm believer in Jesus. Timmy loved lifting weights and training for fights with his buddies. Timmy was a successful Boxer, MMA and Judo fighter. He is survived by his wife Vanessa Peterson, daughter Zoe Peterson, parents Lucy and Mike Vucina, Tim and Lisa Peterson, grandparents Don and Nina Skelton, Mike and Anne Vucina and grandmother Juanita Peterson, siblings Christina Peterson, Sarah Vucina, Justin Peterson, and his nephews Dominic and Jonathan Peterson.
Timmy will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.


View the online memorial for Timmy Lee Peterson

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 6, 2020.
