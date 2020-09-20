Timothy William DuncanJanuary 31, 1948 - August 30, 2020Winters, CATim Duncan, a man of exceptional management and people skills, died of natural causes on August 30 at his home in Winters, CA. He was 72.Tim had two highly successful management careers. In the early 1970s, He joined the Pennsylvania Ballet as an administrator. By the mid 70's he had become Managing Director of Seattle's Pacific Northwest Ballet.In 1980 he became GM of the San Francisco Ballet Co. He became a trusted associate and close friend of legendary choreographer and SFB founder Lew Christiansen. Tim led the business side of the company during some of Christiansen's most successful seasons. It was also during this time that the San Francisco Ballet Association building on Franklin Street was completed. It was the first major facility built for an American ballet company and was instrumental in broadening the artistic horizon of the troupe.Tim served on many arts boards including the San Francisco Arts Commission (appointed by Mayor Dianne Feinstein), Dance USA, and was on the National Endowment for the Arts grants panel. He also helped to manage the hundreds of choreographed works of Lew Christiansen's vast portfolio.In 1986, he moved on to become CEO of the Cincinnati Ballet, and then in 1989 became CEO of the Miami City Ballet. Under his watch the MCB budget doubled in size and a Nutcracker was premiered.In 1992, Tim retired from the world of dance management and began his second career as a nonprofit manager with the American Red Cross in Merced, CA. In 1995 He moved to Santa Rosa. Tim led a resurgent Sonoma County Chapter of the American Red Cross virtually from the moment he arrived in town to be its CEO, just weeks before the devastating 1995/1996 Russian River floods. During his 10 years in Santa Rosa, he oversaw the Chapter's rebuilding of its services, volunteer corps, financial stability, and volunteer Board leadership, not to mention its acquisition of and move to a new headquarters building. During this time he met and married Santa Rosa native Gloria Oster.Tim was an enthusiastic member of the Leadership Santa Rosa program. He touched many lives during his 10 years in town: community leaders, donors, people struggling during disasters, and leaders of other nonprofits. He was a rare executive who had an abiding personal interest in those he worked with, in addition to his responsibilities to the larger community.He left Santa Rosa when he was promoted to Chief Development Officer of the newly created Pacific Region of the Red Cross, which involved a move to the Sacramento area, where he went on to upgrade staffing, services, and processes which stabilized and streamlined chapter operations throughout the western states.Tim and Gloria moved to Monterey County, where Tim ended his nonprofit career as CEO of the Red Cross Monterey Bay Chapter in Carmel. He lost his beloved wife Gloria to cancer in 2013, whereupon he returned to Winters, where they had lived during the Sacramento years. Recently, he had become involved with the Winters Participation Gallery mural city beautification project.Tim is survived by his brother Terrance Duncan (Antone), sisters Ruth Harris (Margaret Miller), Gail Casson (Paul), and Michelle Duncan, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family suggests donations in his memory to: Winters Participation Gallery, P.O. Box 1140, Winters, CA 95694; American Red Cross, or San Francisco Ballet. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date.