1/1
Tommy Q. Lee
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Q. Lee
January 24, 1936 - August 10, 2020
Salinas
Tommy Q. Lee 84 passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1936, in China.
He immigrated to the US when he was 15 years old. He married his wife Judy in 1964. He began his restaurant business in 1973, running the coffee shop inside Cypress Bowling Alley. He then moved his business to Seaside from 1977-2002 in which Tommy's Restaurant became famous for the "Working Man's Breakfast" for just $.99. In 2002, he moved the restaurant to its current location in Marina.
Tommy lived life to the fullest spending time with his grandchildren and going to Las Vegas and other local casinos.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son Richard (Laura); his daughters Nancy (Russell) and Susie and his 4 grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Tommy touched are invited to a visitation 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Struve & Laporte Funeral Home, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, CA, 93901.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.


View the online memorial for Tommy Q. Lee



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved