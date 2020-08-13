Tommy Q. Lee
January 24, 1936 - August 10, 2020
Salinas
Tommy Q. Lee 84 passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1936, in China.
He immigrated to the US when he was 15 years old. He married his wife Judy in 1964. He began his restaurant business in 1973, running the coffee shop inside Cypress Bowling Alley. He then moved his business to Seaside from 1977-2002 in which Tommy's Restaurant became famous for the "Working Man's Breakfast" for just $.99. In 2002, he moved the restaurant to its current location in Marina.
Tommy lived life to the fullest spending time with his grandchildren and going to Las Vegas and other local casinos.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son Richard (Laura); his daughters Nancy (Russell) and Susie and his 4 grandchildren.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Tommy touched are invited to a visitation 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Struve & Laporte Funeral Home, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, CA, 93901.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
. View the online memorial for Tommy Q. Lee