Trevor Dane La Tourette
Oct. 1, 1997 - Oct. 26, 2019
Hermosa Beach
We are devastated by the loss of our son, Trevor La Tourette, who passed away October 26th, 2019.
Trevor was a creative artist at heart, passionate about performing and making music. His love of entertainment was evident at an early age with his talents for showmanship and tall tales. He loved making people laugh and was skilled at the art of impersonation. His showmanship was also evident on the basketball court and baseball field where he enjoyed outwitting his opponents with his speed, agility, and mental acumen of his sport.
Trevor was very observant and paid close attention to detail. This is one of the reasons he could impersonate others so well and why he had such a keen sense of humor. He loved all things luxurious because he had an appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. It was all about the details!
Trevor's passion for music was widely known. He spent hours studying, performing and perfecting his skill at mixing music. He enjoyed a wide array of musical genres: jazz, electronic, rap, dubstep, trap, and hip-hop.
Trevor loved living in the Los Angeles area, and being part of the robust music industry. He was working toward building a career in entertainment.
His most recent opportunity was working as a production assistant for FX Television Network. Trevor captured the attention and affection of his bosses and co-workers because of his hard work, helpfulness and charisma.
Trevor enjoyed working nights at the Arthur J Restaurant in Manhattan Beach, where he developed friendships and was inspired by the culinary delights.
In his spare time, Trevor loved attending comedy shows, exploring new restaurants, boxing, playing basketball and working out at the gym.
We all appreciated Trevor's unique sense of style, humor and creativity. He will be deeply missed. His joyful energetic charm will be eternally present in all of our hearts.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, November 24th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Quail Lodge located at 8205 Valley Greens Dr., Carmel-by-the-Sea, 93923.
He is survived by his loving parents, Jeff and Monica La Tourette, his siblings, Nicole, Jeffrey, Marie and Johnny, his grandparents, Archie and Randi Snider, Juanita Christie, Peter La Tourette, and Don and Diane Urrey, as well as supportive uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Beacon Mortuary
View the online memorial for Trevor Dane La Tourette
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 20, 2019