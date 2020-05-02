Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy
December 1, 1948 - April 23, 2020
Klamath Falls
On April 23, 2020, Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy, age 71, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away after a long illness. She and her husband, Stephen P. Murphy, had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was born December 1, 1948 in Salinas, CA, and was raised in Castroville, CA.
She attended Castroville School, and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1967. Valerie was an accomplished musician who performed with the Watsonville Community Concert and Marching Band for 38 years. She also loved animals. Valerie and Stephen were known for their dancing abilities and were very light on their feet!
Valerie is survived by her husband, Stephen, her brother Michael Boggiatto and his wife, Lucia, of Monterey, and her nephew Geno Boggiatto of San Francisco.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Albina (nee Ostarello) Boggiatto of Castroville. At her request, there will be no services. Donations to the Klamath Animal Shelter (http://www.klamathanimalshelter.org) made in Valerie's name would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 2, 2020.