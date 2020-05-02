Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy
December 1, 1948 - April 23, 2020
Klamath Falls
On April 23, 2020, Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy, age 71, of Klamath Falls, OR, passed away after a long illness. She and her husband, Stephen P. Murphy, had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was born December 1, 1948 in Salinas, CA, and was raised in Castroville, CA.
She attended Castroville School, and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1967. Valerie was an accomplished musician who performed with the Watsonville Community Concert and Marching Band for 38 years. She also loved animals. Valerie and Stephen were known for their dancing abilities and were very light on their feet!
Valerie is survived by her husband, Stephen, her brother Michael Boggiatto and his wife, Lucia, of Monterey, and her nephew Geno Boggiatto of San Francisco.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Albina (nee Ostarello) Boggiatto of Castroville. At her request, there will be no services. Donations to the Klamath Animal Shelter (http://www.klamathanimalshelter.org) made in Valerie's name would be appreciated by the family.


View the online memorial for Valerie Ann Boggiatto Murphy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved