December 16, 1941 - March 26, 2019
Resident of Middletown, MD
Valerie Ann Woods, 77, of Middletown, MD passed away on March 26, 2019. Born on December 16, 1941 in San Francisco, Valerie's early childhood was noted by high academic achievement and she attended the University of California at Berkeley by the age of 16. After completing a Master's in Education at the University of New Hampshire, Valerie worked for almost 30 years as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense. She came out of a short retirement to work again for the Department in Brussels, Belgium. A longtime resident of Monterey, one of the greatest pleasures of her life was as a volunteer docent at the Pt. Sur Lighthouse State Park in Big Sur. She also lived in New Braunfels, Texas and eventually moved to Middletown, Maryland to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew in 2017, and survived by her brother, Richard; daughter, Wendy; son, Alexander and seven grandchildren.


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 10, 2019
