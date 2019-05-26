Vernon Johnson

Nov. 22, 1928 - May 17, 2019

Carmel, CA

Vernon Jay Johnson, of Piedmont, California, born on November 22, 1928 in Oakland, California, passed away at age 90 on May 17, 2019 at his home in Carmel, California. Vern graduated from Piedmont High in 1946 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University in 1951. He was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi House where he met many lifelong friends. After Stanford he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and became an Artillery Instructor from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. After his service he received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1956 and moved to San Francisco where be became General Manager of Feedstuffs Processing Company making animal food supplements. He lived in Sausalito and later Kentfield where his son Whitney was born. Some years later, the company relocated to the Central Valley and he moved to Modesto where he met the love of his life, the late Joan Johnson. Vern and Joan were members of the Del Rio Country Club and loved playing golf and tennis together; they retired to Carmel in 1997. Vern and Joan loved fine dining, the Symphony, and traveled to see theater and opera. They made many wonderful friends in Carmel who helped him immensely after Joan passed away from cancer in 2014. He is survived by his son, Whit Johnson (Sue); brother, Duke Johnson; sister, Phyllis O'Shea; stepdaughter, Laurie Brady; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Boylan; and many nieces and nephews. Vern was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Quail Lodge Golf & Country Club, Pebble Beach and Tennis Club, the Old Capital Club, was an advisory board member in Modesto and Monterey Peninsula Salvation Army and participated in the yearly Red Kettle Campaigns. The family invites donations in Vernon's name to the Monterey Peninsula Salvation Army. We are eternally grateful to the incredible caregivers that helped him stay comfortably at home until his passing. On June 15th from 1pm to 4pm, an Open House Celebration of Vern's Life will be held at 7061 Valley Greens Circle, in Carmel.





