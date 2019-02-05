Veronica Dawn (Roni) Lombardi

October 4, 1941 - January 9, 2019

Hollister & Carmel

Veronica Dawn Lombardi (Roni) was born in Shanghai, China on October 4, 1941. In 1943, during World War II, while living in Shanghai, Japanese soldiers captured her and her family. Roni and her family were held in a concentration camp for 2 1/2 years. Once released from the concentration camp, her family sailed across the Pacific and moved to Carmel Valley before finally settling in Carmel, CA. Roni attended Carmel Woods School and then Carmel High School where she graduated in 1960. While attending Carmel High she was active in student government, dance, theater, and cheerleading. Roni was a beautiful ballerina who had an opportunity to dance with the San Francisco Ballet. While competing in the Miss America pageant, Roni was named Miss Monterey County, and eventually finishing her run as runner-up during the Miss California stage of the event. She met her husband, Anthony Andrew Lombardi (Tony) while attending Monterey Peninsula College. They were married for 55 years before his passing on November 25, 2018. Beginning in the early 1980's Veronica worked several years at Los Gatos High School. She was a passionate and dedicated College & Career Counselor as well as coach of the Cheer, Dance and Letter Teams. Roni touched countless young lives through her enthusiasm, humor and work ethic. She will be dearly missed by her brother Gerald Taylor, her daughter Heather Adams, her son Anthony Lombardi and his wife Annie, as well as her seven grandchildren: Brittany Lombardi, Allie Lombardi, Katie Adams, Brenna Adams, Nicholas Lombardi, Madelyn Lombardi, and Clay Adams. Roni's memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2019 at San Carlos Cemetery's Santa Rosalia Chapel.

Nick Bermudez





